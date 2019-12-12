Forced to live a lie for the majority of her life, Kamiyah Mobley's kidnapping captured the attention of us all in Jacksonville, across the nation and around the world.

Stolen from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and found in South Carolina 18 years later, Mobley's father says she is moving home to the River City.

Craig Aiken tells GMJ Anchor, Keitha Nelson he’s excited. Aiken has posted several pics with Mobley around town over the last few days on his Facebook page. He says she’s looking for her own place as she makes the transition from South Carolina to Jacksonville in the next couple of weeks.

“We are just happy to get past the kidnapping and the trial situation so we can build a better relationship between us," Aiken said. "We’re having fun, we're getting to know each other much much better and she will be looking for her permanent residence soon. She’s one of my babies but she needs her space.”

A Lifetime movie about Mobley's kidnapping is set to air in January. The trailer for 'Stolen by My Mother; The Kamiyah Mobley Story' has been released and it's gaining a lot of attention.

Niecy Nash is playing the role of Mobley's kidnapper, Gloria Williams. Williams is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence.

A documentary about Mobley's story will air right after the Lifetime movie which you can catch Wednesday at 8 p.m.

