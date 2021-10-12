'The rest of 2021 is very tricky': Stock market expert discusses future of your money

One expert weighs in as the economy deals with inflation, supply chain problems and the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The past two years have been a roller coaster for the stock market. What does the future hold when it comes to your money?

First Coast News brought this question to the experts as the economy deals with inflation, supply chain problems and the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

"The rest of 2021 is very tricky," said Abdel Missa, investment company owner and Jacksonville University finance professor.

If you ask Missa to predict the market's future, his answer might be more on the nose than most. It happened before, when he predicted a big market upswing in the pandemic.

"When I made that call, I got laughed at," Missa said. "Even professionals, they're like, 'Abdel, you lost your mind. You should retire because, look, there is no way, we're in the middle of the pandemic, that the market is going to come back and get to new highs.'"

It did, but the man behind the curtain isn't alone. The technology Missa's company created sorts the important information to look at. It's an artificial intelligence-human collaboration that he calls unique.

Also unique is inflation right now. It's higher than it's been in over 30 years at 6.2 percent.

Missa says inflation could still increase.

"The game has changed compared to before, right?" he said. "If you have inflation that is due more to supply, not just demand, and the Fed is going to fight inflation, that means the Fed is going to taper quickly and raise rates quicker than expected. Then that might lower growth and that might cause problem for the economy."

When it comes to what to do with your money and investing, here's Missa's tip -

"The general rule is when there is a lot of fear in the market, when the economy is bad, like you feel like it's the end of the world," Missa began. "In general, that's the right time to buy."