10,000 fans expected at official Draft party at Daily's Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thursday is draft day!

It's a big day for football fans, and a huge day for Jaguars fans who are barely holding on to hope for a winning season.

Through the ups and downs, Jaguars' fans always stay ready to party and with the number one pick, there will be lots of excitement.

The official draft party is going to be right next to the stadium at Daily’s Place. The outdoor venue and practice facility will be open to 10,000 fans.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Service Chad Johnson says they’re doing it Vegas style with multiple big screens and constant content mixed in the with the national NFL draft picks on the screen.

Fans can wander in an out of the practice field to play around in between picks.

The kicker? It’s free.

The Jaguars’ coach will speak to the crowd after their pick. Players will be at the event as well.

“Our fans just love to be here and engage and see each other and see our players and have a good time," Johnson said. "So no matter what, that Thursday night draft, that first pick when you’re on the clock and it says jaguars on the clock now, the anticipation is great. When you listen to the crowd when we make that pick, the place goes wild.”

The draft party starts at 6 p.m.. The Jags have the first pick and the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m.