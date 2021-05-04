Vigil for legendary rapper DMX to be held Monday

The vigil is set to happen at 5 p.m. outside of the White Plains hospital.

ATLANTA — Family, friends, and fans plan to come together on Monday to honor DMX with a prayer vigil in New York.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, captured social media users' thoughts and prayers when he suffered from a heart attack on Saturday.

DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was still on life support and hospitalized in White Plains, New York on Saturday.

“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said over the weekend.

Richman said he could not confirm reports that the 50-year-old overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

The vigil is set to happen at 5 p.m. outside of the suburban hospital.

Fans started to gather outside of the hospital on Easter Sunday to show their support for the superstar, a tweet from BET showed.

Fans are outside and showing support for #DMX! Let’s continue to keep him in our prayers ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6KkPQFm3xG — BET (@BET) April 4, 2021

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”