Behind the scenes: The making of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

In this docuseries, viewers will experience an honest, raw and emotional look at making the show.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Days ahead of its upcoming Sept. 14 premiere, "The Drew Barrymore Show" released a four-part docuseries taking viewers behind the scenes.

In this docuseries, viewers will experience an honest, raw and emotional look at making the show.

The first episode, which you can find below, takes fans behind the scenes of the year-long journey it took Barrymore and her team to bring this show to life.

If you'd like to watch all of the docuseries, click here.

The show will air weekdays on NBC 12 at 3 p.m. and ABC25 at 10 a.m.

Below includes excerpts regarding memorable moments for Barrymore.

Barrymore gets a green light to reinvent daytime TV

Barrymore recalls the moment she learned "The Drew Barrymore Show" was officially picked up and the inner panic she experienced after.

Barrymore peels back the curtain

Barrymore peels back the curtain to bring fans behind-the-scenes into the creation of her new daytime show.