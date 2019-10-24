JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's note: First Coast News Anchor shares her experience going through an afternoon of training at the Jacksonville Police Academy.

To shoot or not to shoot. It's a split-second decision police officers sometimes have to make.

How they respond, sometimes in the blink of an eye, can mean the difference between life and death.

I got a glimpse into what goes into making those tough decisions as I was faced with three different scenarios at the Jacksonville Police Academy.



Armed with a training weapon that has no bullets, I try to coax a hostile man with a hammer out of his garage. Before I know it, he picks up a gun and points it at me. With my adrenaline pumping, I have to quickly react as the situation escalates. I fire my gun.



"Any time you can deescalate as part of our training we know it's better for the officer," Sheriff Mike Williams said. "It's better for the individual involved so that's what we want to do, but you also have to train for the times when that's not going to be an option, That's always decided by the suspect or the other person in the interaction. They drive that level of response. The officers are only responding."



Part of the training at the academy includes what is called a curtain drill. You have to be aware of everything around you, not just what is in front of you.

When the curtain is raised up, I have to quickly assess what's happening and decide how to stop the threat. This time I have a taser and a training gun. I see three men acting erratically and I spot a gun in one man's hand and fire my training weapon at him. The suspect falls to the ground, but the threat is not over. Behind me, two men are on the ground fighting. This time I run over and choose to use the taser.



"Now a non-lethal incident where we can use hands-on or our taser in order to stop the threat to the individual on the ground in the fight situation," the training instructor explains.



Officers never know what they will encounter. Traffic stops can be some of the most dangerous situations they face.



"So there's a fine balance thereon having a polite, respectful conversation while at the same time being mindful of officer safety and making sure they are not hurt in that encounter," Chief Jackson Short said.



In this scenario, before I knew it the driver got out of his car and pointed his gun right at me. In each situation, it's up to the individual officer to decide whether or not to draw their weapon.



"It's a very quick, last-second decision and you train the officer appropriately as much as possible to be ready," Chief Short said.



The training showed me the intense pressure officers can be put under, just how quickly a situation can change and how fast they have to respond. I walked away with a new level of respect for the men and women in blue.



"When you see a police officer in line at the grocery store or at a restaurant just engage them in conversation and get to know them as a person," Chief Short said. "I think it humanizes the badge and uniform, and anytime we get the chance to learn more about each other it's better for all of us because the relationships are better."



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office offers a 12-week Citizens Police Academy twice a year. You learn more about it by clicking here.









