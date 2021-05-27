Memorial Day weekend goes from steamy to stormy

Our thunderstorm season gets cranking this weekend fueled by sea breezes and a front but certainly plenty of dry time for outdoor plans. It will be a steamy start on Saturday with highs from 90 at the beach to the middle 90s inland. Keep an eye on a line of late day storms in Georgia that will move south during the evening.
Saturday night and Sunday expect our best chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot with highs in the middle 80s.
Monday take the ponchos to the Memorial Day ceremony with another round of rain likely to start but drier conditions develop during the afternoon with the best chance of rain from Interstate 75 west. Cooler highs will be in the lower 80s.