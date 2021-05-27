Memorial Day weekend goes from steamy to stormy

Our NewSouth Window Solutions forecast includes plenty of beach and pool weather but keeping an eye to the sky for storms by late Saturday.

Our thunderstorm season gets cranking this weekend fueled by sea breezes and a front but certainly plenty of dry time for outdoor plans. It will be a steamy start on Saturday with highs from 90 at the beach to the middle 90s inland. Keep an eye on a line of late day storms in Georgia that will move south during the evening.

Saturday night and Sunday expect our best chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot with highs in the middle 80s.