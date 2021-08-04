x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Television

Stream First Coast News on-demand in your living room with Roku & FireTV

Watching First Coast News live or streaming on-demand is easier than ever. Check us out on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stream First Coast News now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Easily find and stream live newscasts and access top videos and streams on demand, on your schedule.

On Roku:

-    Search First Coast News

-    Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download

On Amazon Fire TV:

-    Search First Coast News

-    Click ‘Get’ to download 

Of course, you can always stream us on the go with the First Coast News app.

CLICK HERE to download on Android

CLICK HERE to download on iPhone 

Have a story idea, something on your mind, or you want to share photos or video with us? TEXT us at 904-633-2402 or Email us at news@firstcoastnews.com.

Related Articles