Youth vaping prevention and resources to quit (FCL Jan. 17, 2023)

Vaping: Know the truth is a free, national youth vaping prevention curriculum from Truth Initiative and Kaiser Permanente, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, and made available by leading social impact education innovator, EVERFI, to educate students about the dangers of e-cigarette use. Since the course launched in December 2020, more than 590,000 students have enrolled and over 7,700 schools across the country are actively using the course. In addition to encouraging students to live vape-free lives, this self-led interactive curriculum offers resources to help young people who are currently using e-cigarettes to quit by linking directly to Truth Initiative’s first-of-its-kind, free and anonymous text message quit vaping resource for teens and young adults: This is Quitting. Visit truthinitiative.org/curriculum for more information.