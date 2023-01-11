Your New Year's Reading Resolutions Come True at The BookMark (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)

Rona Brinlee, the Owner of The BookMark in Neptune Beach, has as our New Year off to an auspicious and fun start by sharing plenty of great books and events.

Lit Chat Interview with Deborah Goodrich Royce

Community Room, Virtual Room 2

This Lit Chat interview is a 60-minute program consisting of a 40-minute conversation between author Deborah Goodrich Royce, author of Reef Road, and interviewer Jessica Hatch followed by 20 minutes of audience Q&A. A book signing will follow, with books available for sale on site.

About: Deborah Goodrich Royce will be in conversation with local author and editor Jessica Hatch talking about her writing process and the inspiration behind her books. Her newest book is Reef Road, a mystery novel that takes place in Palm Beach, Florida. Royce will sign books after the event; you can buy a copy on-site from The Bookmark or bring your own copy from your favorite bookseller.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Beaches Branch Library

Register to save your seat. Registration and must be completed two hours prior to the start time. A library card and PIN are required for registration. If you do not have a card, click HERE to obtain one.

Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please allow 1–2 business days to process. Last-minute requests will be accepted, but may not be possible to fulfill. Please ask for Learning Services at 255-2665 or email JPLPrograms@coj.net.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |

In-Person Book Signing with Michael Wiley

Michael Wiley returns to his character Franky Dast in this sequal to Monument Road. This time Franky must help a family find their daughters killer, without getting blamed for this murder himself. Order The Long Way Out today!