An experiment gone wrong has sent the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to the present. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and the finalists from the 14th Season of hit reality show RuPaul's Drag Race on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding your way back to 2022. Get your tickets at vossevents.com.
"You better werq!" (FCL July 11, 2022)
The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns with an all-new production for 2022! Hear from one of the stars, Deja Skye.