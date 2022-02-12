YMCA: On a Mission to Help You Live A Healthier Lifestyle (FCL Dec. 2, 2022)

Christy Jones, Group Exercise Instructor, and Gate Run Finisher and Member Bethany Keller get you inspired to begin your New Year's resolutions earlier this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Christy Jones shares how to make exercise a routine part of your life and how you can train for the Gate River Run at the YMCA. Bethany Keller motivates us to get it done and push ourselves to do things we never thought possible as she shares her incredible Gate River Run journey.

Training for the Gate River run begins December 11th and there is a special membership offer for those who want to join the training. Beginning December 11th use code PEDAL when you join the Y online.

Whether you want to do the training or try something else at the Y, you can visit any First Coast YMCA location for free on Fridays and Sundays in December.