YMCA: Leaders in Swim Lessons & Swim Safety (FCL Mar. 15, 2023)

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for Florida youth. Also, when coming to Florida to vacation many kids do not know how to swim. The YMCA is bringing awareness to this important issue and is known as one of the leaders in swim lessons and swim safety.
There is a shortage of lifeguards at the Y. Anyone who is free a couple hours each week and can pass the lifeguard certification test would be a perfect candidate. Swim safety is the Y's priority and has a great culture of teamwork and comradery.
To join the Y and be part of this amazing YMCA team, visit https://fcymca.org/ for more information.