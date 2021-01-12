x
First Coast Living

Wreaths Across America Day is December 18th (FCL Dec. 1, 2021)

This holiday season we honor and celebrate those who have bravely served our country. Wreath-laying ceremonies take place at 3,000 locations in all 50 states!

James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and Karen Worcester, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Wreaths Across America share how you can get involved by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering or donating to this proud holiday tradition. Go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more information. 

