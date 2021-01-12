James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and Karen Worcester, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Wreaths Across America share how you can get involved by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering or donating to this proud holiday tradition. Go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more information.
Wreaths Across America Day is December 18th (FCL Dec. 1, 2021)
This holiday season we honor and celebrate those who have bravely served our country. Wreath-laying ceremonies take place at 3,000 locations in all 50 states!