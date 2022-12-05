x
First Coast Living

Women, Stress and Stroke: Three Ways to Reduce Your Risk Today (FCL May 12, 2022)

Dr. Jennifer Mieres discusses the unprecedented levels of chronic stress being experienced by women today and the potential long-term impact on their overall health.

Women face unique factors throughout their lifetimes such as pregnancy, preeclampsia and menopause that impact their lifetime risk for stroke, according to the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association. Learn how you can reduce your risk. Visit GoRedforWomen.org for more information.