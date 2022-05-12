It’s the season to focus on all areas of self-care from head to toe. Healthy hair and moisture go hand in hand — no matter the time of year. There are some surprising ways to help keep your locks healthy and looking their best as winter winds snag and tangle hair, which can lead to breakage and split ends. More information on Instagram @EmilyLFoley.
Winterize Your Beauty & Skincare Regime (FCL Dec. 5, 2022)
Beauty & Fashion Expert, Emily L. Foley chats looking and feeling your best during the colder months.