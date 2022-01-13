Winter is not cancelled. Quite the contrary. The warm and dry pattern that has dominated our weather over the last couple months takes a break as the polar jet stream plunges into the deep South! Check travel plans heading north with heavy snow in the Carolina mountains and icy roads likely in Atlanta, Georgia. Here at home we may have a strong storm or two on Sunday before winter comes howling in with falling temperatures. The first official freeze for Jacksonville is looking more likely next week.
Winter Winds Return by Sunday Afternoon (FCL Jan. 13, 2022)
Your New South Window Solutions forecast has big changes that includes real winter weather. Saturday is our weather pick. Sunday we turn stormy then cold!