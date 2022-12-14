x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Winter Health & Stress Relief: Prep Checklist (FCL Dec. 14, 2022)

Here to keep us and the entire family healthy and less stressed is Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess!

More Videos

Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess is here with tips to prep our mind, bodies and homes to live our best lives as the unknown comes our way!

Polar Ignite 3 is a stylish fitness & wellness watch that helps you live a more energized life. It tracks your sleep, activity, and heart rate to provide guidance that’s tailored to your body and lifestyle.

 ACANA™ premium dog foods and treats are protein-rich, nutritious and delicious, and use ingredients from a curated group of farmers, ranchers and fishers we’ve known and trusted for decades. The name "Acana" was inspired by the farmlands of Alberta, Canada. Through the years, it has become synonymous with quality. Today we craft our food in our world-class kitchens in Edmonton, Alberta and Auburn, Kentucky.

Websites:    polar.com/ignite3 / acana.com

Before You Leave, Check This Out