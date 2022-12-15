Winter chill moves in for the weekend (FCL Dec. 15, 2022)

It will look and feel like the holidays in the New South Window Solutions forecast. Many of our friends up North will be shoveling snow and here at home we will be bundling up as some of that cold air makes it into our backyards. We will need to have the umbrellas handy by Saturday afternoon. Rain may linger into early Sunday but should clear out in time for the Jaguars game but daytime highs will only be in the 50s with wind chills making it feel colder. Lows by Sunday morning dip into the 30s especially north and west of Jacksonville. Stay warm and safe.