Window to Weekend Not Looking or Feeling Like Fall (FCL Nov. 3, 2022)

Last weekend it was a little chilly and felt more like London than Florida. Not this weekend! You will need to find those teal shorts for the Jags game and even your bathing suit. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with a heat index closer to 90. There will only be a 20% chance of a shower both Saturday and Sunday. But any rain will be brief and most of us will stay dry! Stay cool and enjoy the bright moonlight. We officially have a full moon on Monday.