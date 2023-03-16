We do need the rain with most of the area in a moderate drought. So overall a great weekend to enjoy March Madness. Sunday would be the better day to enjoy a few dry hours as long as the front keeps scooting south toward Central Florida where they will have the best chance of rain. Highs both days only in the 60s and turning chilly on Sunday.
Window to the Weekend With a Rainy Start to the Weekend (FCL Mar. 16, 2023)
Our weekend weather depends of a front that will drape across Florida. This front stall over North Florida on Saturday with rain likely. Highs only in the 60s.