Winter makes a comeback this weekend with chilly showers on Saturday and highs only in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday we clear out and turn blustery with highs only near 60. The good news is we receive beneficial rain and get a break from the high pollen levels. Enjoy your weekend and stay warm.
Window to the Weekend: Winter Returns! (FCL Feb. 9, 2023)
The New South Window Solutions forecast turns much colder. Have the umbrellas handy on Saturday and the warm winter sweaters. Highs will only be in the 50s.