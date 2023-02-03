Your New South Window Solutions forecast looks great for those tackling the Green Monster in the Gate River Run with cooler temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a few showers around so plan accordingly. Sunday is our weather pick with brighter skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.
Window to the Weekend Turns Cooler & With Some Needed Rain (FCL March 2, 2023)
A record-setting 17 days hit 80 degrees or above in February. This weekend a March front cools us down at least closer to normal with some showers on Saturday.