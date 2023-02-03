x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Window to the Weekend Turns Cooler & With Some Needed Rain (FCL March 2, 2023)

A record-setting 17 days hit 80 degrees or above in February. This weekend a March front cools us down at least closer to normal with some showers on Saturday.

More Videos

Your New South Window Solutions forecast looks great for those tackling the Green Monster in the Gate River Run with cooler temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a few showers around so plan accordingly. Sunday is our weather pick with brighter skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out