We have a stalled front near home over Georgia and with it not moving much it will continue to draw in plenty of humidity and moisture. Combine this with heating and we can expect a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday but we will have some dry hours to enjoy as well. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s and highs in the lower 80s.
Window to the Weekend: The Muggies are Back and So Are April Showers (FCL April 14, 2022)
Our New South Window Solution forecast for Easter Weekend has rain in the forecast but not all day events which is good news for the Easter Egg hunts and travel.