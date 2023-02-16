Window to the Weekend: Something for the cool weather lovers and the warm weather lovers (FCL Feb. 16, 2023)

FRIDAY: A front will move across the First Coast bringing us another dose of beneficial rain. Showers won't amount to much with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain expected at best. Downpours and possibly a rumble of thunder will be likely by late morning in southeast Georgia and early afternoon in Jacksonville (mainly a window of 1 to 5 p.m.). The showers head south-southeast by sunset and conditions quickly clear out with a north breeze picking up. Highs ahead of the rain warm into the upper 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Breezy high pressure builds back in quickly behind the front drying us out and cooling us off Saturday. Lows near 40 with wind chills in the 30s, and highs only in the upper 50s with gusty conditions to kick off the weekend! Sunday looks to be a warmer day with partly sunny skies, a calmer onshore flow, and lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: We're back in the 80s with continued sunshine! Temperatures will once again near record warmth by Wednesday.