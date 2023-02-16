Window to the Weekend: Something for the cool weather lovers and the warm weather lovers (FCL Feb. 16, 2023)

FRIDAY: A front will move across the First Coast bringing us another dose of beneficial rain. Showers won't amount to much with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain expected at best. Downpours and possibly a rumble of thunder will be likely by late morning in southeast Georgia and early afternoon in Jacksonville (mainly a window of 1 to 5 p.m.). The showers head south-southeast by sunset and conditions quickly clear out with a north breeze picking up. Highs ahead of the rain warm into the upper 70s.