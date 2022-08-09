Our New South Windows Solutions forecast is always optimistic no matter what the weather and we can be positive that we will have no tropical threats this weekend despite it being the peak of hurricane season which is always good news. But as far as our plans go, it will be challenging to get them all in with an average of 1-3" of rain likely this weekend with lowland flooding becoming an issue. Be safe and never cross roads covered by water.
Window to the Weekend: No Tropical Threats But Plenty of Rain (FCL Sep. 8, 2022)
Our rainy pattern has returned in time for the weekend with rounds of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.