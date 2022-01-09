Our New South Window Solutions forecast has plenty of sunshine in our holiday weather window. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend. Saturday expect an hour or two of scattered storms mainly in the early afternoon but it quickly moves out of the area. By Sunday and Labor Day the rain will be isolated with dry weather for the beach and our cookouts and evening plans.
Window to the Weekend: More Sun & Fewer Storms for Labor Day Weekend (FCL Sep. 1, 2022)
Tropics showing signs of life but no threats here at home. This bodes well for fun and sun and our Labor Day weekend plans with only short-lived showers.