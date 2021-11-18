Window to the Weekend Looks More Like the Holidays (FCL Nov. 18, 2021)

WEEKEND: A cold front ushers in a chilly start to the weekend with highs only in the upper 60s. An onshore flow brings in a few showers along the Florida coast from time to time mainly on Saturday. The big thing you will notice will be the chilly breeze. At times wind gusts reach 35 mph at the beach! McKenzie's Run is at THE PLAYERS STADIUM COURSE this year at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Pick your spots to run with the wind and finish strong! You got this!
Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with less wind and more sun helping temperatures recover back where they should be in the lower 70s just in time for the Jaguars game as they host the 49ers. A moderate to high risk of rip currents continues at the beach with choppy waters for boaters.