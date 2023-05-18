Window to the Weekend: Great weather for all the Graduates! (FCL May 18, 2023)

A stormy finish to our week but the silver lining is in our Window to the Weekend forecast. We have plenty of time to get outdoors on Saturday with our next round of rain holding off until late Saturday into Sunday. We could see a break in the rain on Sunday afternoon depending on how the waves of rain play out. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Right about where we should be for this time of year. Our thunderstorm season shows signs of kicking up the last week of May so get out and enjoy our beautiful weather while you can before our steamy to stormy pattern returns from Jacksonville to Tampa.