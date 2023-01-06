Window to the Weekend: Developing Gulf low on the first day of hurricane season (FCL June 1, 2023)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Confidence is low on how the end of the work week shapes up. Shower and storm chances will be highest on Thursday area-wide and conditions could stay unsettled heading into the weekend depending on how the low pressure develops in the Gulf *and* where it tracks across the Sunshine State. As of now, the heaviest rain will fall across Central and South Florida - where we desperately need the rain with drought conditions across the Tampa area. We'll see the northeast breezes pick up, which could fight the low and keep us drier here at home by Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s.