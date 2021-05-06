It was well worth the wait for Mom of course! This weekend looks great for all your plans and Saturday will be one of the nicest days of the entire Spring with sunshine, low humidity and highs only in the lower 80s. Sunday we have a taste of summer and will be a great pool and beach day for Mom with inland highs back near 90! Our next front arrives Tuesday with our next best chance of rain. Have a wonderful weekend!
Window to the Weekend Brighter than Ever!
Our first dry weekend since early April just in time for Mother's Day!