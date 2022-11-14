Thankfully, the worst impacts of Hurricane Nicole were relatively short-lived with most of the inclement weather on Thursday. We'll start to see improvements as we go through the day Friday with a normal looking Saturday expected. A front will move through later Saturday with increasing clouds and much cooler highs Sunday. Prepare to bundle up!
Window to the Weekend: Beautiful weather following Hurricane Nicole (FCL Nov. 11, 2022)
Our New South Window Solutions forecast shows a "half and half" weekend. Expect warm and sunny conditions Saturday with much cooler temps and cloudy weather Sunday.