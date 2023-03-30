Get ready for a great weekend that includes Apryle Showers which is Jacksonville's Fastest 10K at Nocatee Field on Sunday and of course the Clay County Fair is up and running with fun rides, music, food and events. Saturday highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with cooler highs in the middle to upper 70s on Sunday.
Window to the Weekend: April Showers not enough to spoil any plans (FCL Mar. 30, 2023)
We have a fast-moving front moving through this weekend with an isolated shower or storm on Saturday afternoon. Sunday is our weather pick!