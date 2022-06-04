We all know that organizing and cleaning up clutter is good for us, but did you know that organizing your fridge can actually go a long way when it comes to your overall health? In fact, it’s not just what’s in it – it’s also where. More than a quarter of Americans admit that they would eat healthier if they were better organized. Visit EBFamilySweeps.com for more information.
Win big with Eggland's Best (FCL Apr. 6, 2022)
Registered Dietitian, Dalina Soto helps you cut through the clutter and get your family’s diet in order.