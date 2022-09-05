DPN is progressive and often starts with some tingles here and there - then it intensifies. As patients begin to lose important sensory information, they gain disruptive (and chronic) sensations like burning, pins and needles. A new education campaign is underway which asks patients who are living with painful DPN and remain dissatisfied with treatment options to submit a short mnemonic acronym to help fellow patients experiencing painful DPN identify ways to describe their symptoms to healthcare providers. Visit nervepainandme.com/contest for more information.
Why you should never ignore your diabetic nerve pain (FCL May 9, 2022)
Learn the signs of diabetic nerve pain and the importance of discussing your symptoms with your doctor.