The survey shows that the majority of small and midsize business leaders remain focused on growth plans in the year ahead, with 81% of midsize businesses and 63% of small businesses anticipating increases in revenue and sales. Visit the JP Morgan Chase website for more information.
Why U.S. business leaders are optimistic despite labor shortages and supply chain issues (FCL Jan. 14, 2022)
Head Economist for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, Jim Glassman shares the results of the 2022 Business Leaders Outlook survey and what that means for businesses.