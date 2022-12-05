LIMRA, found that the COVID-19 pandemic raised consumer awareness and demand for life insurance with nearly one in three consumers saying they are more likely to purchase life insurance coverage due to the pandemic. That’s why the NAIC, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, wants to make sure you have the information you need to navigate the terrain in this ever-changing world. Visit NAIC.org for more information.
Why the demand for life insurance is on the rise (FCL May 12, 2022)
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) President, & Idaho Insurance Commissioner, Dean Cameron shares suggestions on purchasing life insurance.