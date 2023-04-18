x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Why preserving the environment is especially important this year (FCL Apr. 18, 2023)

Eco-activist and actress, Heather Morris shares ways everyone can help the planet this Earth Day (April 22nd).

More Videos

Each day, extreme weather events are providing an important reminder of the impact of climate change. The first Earth Day was more than 50 years ago, and now it’s a global event that involves more than a billion people. Learn how recycling and preservation can have a positive impact on the future. Visit tipsontv.com for more information. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out