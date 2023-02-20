Why more school systems are switching to propane-powered buses (FCL Feb. 20, 2023)

With significant investments being made to clean up the nation’s school bus fleet, like the billions of dollars in funding available through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, there’s never been a better time to prioritize clean transportation. President and CEO of the PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, Tucker Perkins discusses a cleaner option for the nation’s school bus fleets, and a study that shows low-emission buses are linked to improved test scores. Visit betterourbuses.com for more information.