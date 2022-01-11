There are so many fun activities to enjoy with your pet this time of year, from autumn hikes to celebrating Halloween. But, while you reach for your pile of sweaters as the seasons change, one thing that doesn’t change is the risk fleas and ticks pose to pet health. Visit FallPetList.com or Seresto.com for more information.
Why fall is an important time to protect your furry friends (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)
Nationally renowned veterinarian, Dr. Lisa Lippman shares important information about pets and the pests that bug them.