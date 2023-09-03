Why all adults, including those under 50, need to remain vigilant about colorectal cancer screening (FCL Mar. 9, 2023)

American College of Surgeons (ACS) experts recommend that patients speak to their physicians about this disease and take advantage of the screening options available to them. Screening for colorectal cancer saves lives, and should begin at age 45 for people at average risk of developing colorectal cancer, according to new guidelines issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Unfortunately, the CDC estimates that only about 70% of U.S. adults aged 50 to 75 are up to date on their screening, and much of the population may not be aware of all the screening options available to them.
While colonoscopy is probably the most well-known test available, there are also other effective options. Stool-based tests can be performed at home, and other visualization tests less invasive than colonoscopy can be considered under certain circumstances. These tests have their advantages and disadvantages, and different requirements on frequency. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach. The most important action to take is to get screened. Visit facs.org/colorectal-cancer-awareness for more information.