A recent survey commissioned by the American Heart Association found that three out of five Americans say they may delay or skip the flu shot this year. Hear why it may be more important than ever to get a flu shot this year and who’s at the highest risk for serious complications. Visit wakefieldresearch.com for more information on the survey.
Why 60% of Americans plan to delay or skip the flu shot this year (FCL Oct. 14, 2021)
American Heart Association National Volunteer Medical Expert, Dr. Joshua J. Joseph shares the details of new flu vaccine survey.