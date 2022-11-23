x
Laugh the night away with Paula Poundstone (FCL Nov. 23, 2022)

The Dec. 3rd show will be held at the WJCT Soundstage located at 100 Festival Park Ave. in Jacksonville, FL.

Paula Poundstone is one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time. A Comedy Hall of Fame inductee and American Comedy Award winner for Best Female Stand-Up Comic, she was the first woman to win a Cable ACE Award and perform at the White House Correspondents Dinner. She is currently a regular on the Peabody Award winning weekly news quiz show, "Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!," heard nationwide on National Public Radio. Visit paulapoundstone.com and floridatheatre.showare.com for more information.

*Be aware that seating for this performance is general admission.

