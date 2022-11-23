Laugh the night away with Paula Poundstone (FCL Nov. 23, 2022)

Paula Poundstone is one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time. A Comedy Hall of Fame inductee and American Comedy Award winner for Best Female Stand-Up Comic, she was the first woman to win a Cable ACE Award and perform at the White House Correspondents Dinner. She is currently a regular on the Peabody Award winning weekly news quiz show, "Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!," heard nationwide on National Public Radio. Visit paulapoundstone.com and floridatheatre.showare.com for more information.