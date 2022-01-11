Where you can create a fall-tastic flowery centerpiece (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)

BLOOM Flower Truck is Jacksonville's first flower truck that serves the northeast Florida areas of Jacksonville, Riverside, Murray Hill, Avondale, San Marco, and the Jacksonville Beaches. They provide fresh flowers and sell them by the stem. BLOOM is also available for popup shops and events.
BLOOM is offering a DIY fall centerpiece workshop at Ruby Beach Brewing November 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 and include all supplies for your custom centerpiece, plus a beverage from RBB! Visit bloomtruckjax.com for more information.