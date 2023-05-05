Where to go for unique craft cocktails (FCL May 5, 2023)

General manager of The Grape & Grain Exchange, Miles Howard shows Jordan how to create two of their most popular cocktails.

Since opening in November of 2012, Grape & Grain Exchange has combined craft cocktails, a curated retail space and local live music in the heart of historic San Marco Square. They strive to make every experience at GGX a memorable one, whether you’re stopping in for a drink or grabbing something to go.

The Parlour offers an intimate lounge environment for those looking to enjoy a cocktail or to take in some live music. The liquor store is the quintessential neighborhood bar, with friendly, knowledgeable staff and the “usual crowd” you’re sure to find there every week.