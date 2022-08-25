Maria Raymer says while it’s still a sellers’ market, the peak frenzy the market saw over the past two years has cooled some. If you’re asking yourself if you’ve missed your chance to sell your house and make a move, the good news is you haven’t – motivated buyers are still out there. But you do need to price your house right for today’s market. Visit mariaraymer.com for more information.
Where did all the cash go? (FCL Aug. 25, 2022)
RE/MAX Specialist, Maria Raymer explains what fewer cash buyers mean for our local real estate market.