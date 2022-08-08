What’s being done to help Afghan women heroes one year after the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan (FCL Aug. 8, 2022)

The war in Afghanistan may officially be over, but the sisterhood that developed between the Afghan and American women who served together there is not. The PenFed Foundation Afghan Rescue and Resettlement Program was created to help welcome Afghan heroes and their families who served alongside American service members. The program raises funds to provide food, clothing, housing, transportation, childcare and other services to the Afghan refugees as they resettle in communities across America. Visit penfedfoundation.org for more information.