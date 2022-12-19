What you need to know if you're planning to travel this winter season (FCL Dec. 19, 2022)

With the holidays and long winter weekends upon us, it’s time to plan when and where to go. And this time of year, cold destinations are some of the biggest hotspots. Colorado is the ideal winter destination with unparalleled skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, fat-biking, snowtubing, seasonal festivals, a rich cultural heritage and so much more. Visit Colorado.com or the Outside Insider for more information.