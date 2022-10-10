HCM causes the heart muscle to thicken and become stiff, making it difficult to pump oxygenated blood throughout the body. It can be challenging to diagnose, so knowing your family medical history is extremely important in the diagnosis and management of HCM. Visit coulditbehcm.com for more information.
What you need to know about the most common inherited heart disease (FCL Oct. 10, 2022)
