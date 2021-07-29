A new report shows the ransomware threat is spreading. Ransomware presents a massive risk to national security and the operations of large organizations, and an attack could be a devastating for a small business. Encrypting data allows hackers to disable critical computer systems, cripple 911 dispatch centers and even shut down hospital emergency rooms. Learn how you can protect yourself and/or your business. Visit www.stopcyberextortion.com for more information.
What you can do to protect yourself from ransomware (FCL July 29, 2021)
Ransomware is spreading and it's affecting businesses as well as consumers.