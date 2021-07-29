x
What you can do to protect yourself from ransomware (FCL July 29, 2021)

Ransomware is spreading and it's affecting businesses as well as consumers.

A new report shows the ransomware threat is spreading. Ransomware presents a massive risk to national security and the operations of large organizations, and an attack could be a devastating for a small business. Encrypting data allows hackers to disable critical computer systems, cripple 911 dispatch centers and even shut down hospital emergency rooms. Learn how you can protect yourself and/or your business. Visit www.stopcyberextortion.com for more information.